Home / Tech / You can now watch Pearl Jam’s Gigaton Visual Experience on Apple TV

You can now watch Pearl Jam’s Gigaton Visual Experience on Apple TV

Available for free only for seven days, this experience is available for Apple TV app users across the world

tech Updated: Apr 25, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pearl Jam’s 11th album is up on Apple TV for free for a limited amount of time only.
Pearl Jam’s 11th album is up on Apple TV for free for a limited amount of time only. (Apple TV)
         

Pearl Jam has announced the Gigaton Visual Experience, which is a special audio-visual event available free to all Apple TV app users in over 100 countries for seven days at https://apple.co/PearlJam. Post these seven days, you will be able to rent or buy it on the app. The Gigaton Visual Experience was released on April 24 so you have time till the end of the month to see it for free.

Gigaton Visual Experience pairs the band’s inspired visuals, produced by the award-winning Evolve Studios, to create an experience that enhances Gigaton’s massive scope.

The event will be available in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. To experience the album in Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision, viewers will need an Apple TV 4K (paired with a Dolby Atmos and/or Dolby Vision enabled device) or compatible iPhone, iPad, or MacBook device.

This audiovisual album experience is only available as a limited time event on Apple TV 4K and on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac users.

This is Pearl Jam’s eleventh album, and the first in nearly seven years. Gigaton has been acclaimed as their “greatest and most adventurous work to date”.

With this experience, Pearl Jam fans will have the unique opportunity to hear the album in a completely different way.

“I’m excited for fans to be able to immerse themselves in the sound and to hear the depth and layers of these songs and performances” explains Gigaton producer Josh Evans.

“It’s truly a unique way to experience this album.”

