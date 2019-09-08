You can watch Apple’s iPhone 11 launch event livestream on YouTube

tech

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 18:34 IST

Apple fans will be able to watch the unveiling of the awaited iPhone 11 lineup on YouTube this year. Until now, the iPhone maker restricted the live streaming to its own ecosystem of devices, platforms, and chosen browsers. Now, as The Verge reports, for the first time, Apple will have a wider viewership through YouTube.

Users can also set reminder for the livestream of Apple’s Special Event on September 10. The event is scheduled to start at 10 AM PDT (10:30PM IST). Go to the official YouTube live stream video (which goes live before the launch event) and click on the “set reminder” button. Note you need to be logged in with your Google account to get the reminder for the YouTube live stream.

Apple traditionally launches the new iPhones on Tuesday, starts pre-orders on Friday and begins delivering the devices a week later. This year, the company will launch three models on the expected lines -- probably named iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to multiple reports, the D43 (internal name) would replace last year’s iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the highly-popular iPhone XR

The new iPhone 11 models replacing iPhone XS series are likely to have the first-ever triple rear camera setup.

Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging. The iPhone-maker is also expected to put bigger batteries and some real internal upgrades in the new iPhones.

Aiming to take on Huawei and other Chinese rivals, Apple is also mulling the resurrection of the cheaper iPhone SE for emerging markets, especially India and China, early next year. The new model would be Apple’s first low-cost smartphone since the launch of the iPhone SE in 2016, which started at $399.

Apple is also expected to launch an upgraded Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic variants at the event. Whether this will be called Apple Watch 5 or a premium upgrade to the current Watch Series 4 is yet to be known.

The new Watch models would come in both the 40mm and 44mm versions. Apple may also announce pricing plans for Apple TV+ with premium streaming content and Apple Arcade, its gaming service.

(with inputs from IANS, HT Correspondent)

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 18:30 IST