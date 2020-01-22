e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / Tech / You may soon see Instagram-like ‘Stories’ in the Spotify app

You may soon see Instagram-like ‘Stories’ in the Spotify app

The new version will let select users share video clips that contain snippets of songs and album art.

tech Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:55 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Spotify is testing Instagram-like ‘Stories’.
Spotify is testing Instagram-like ‘Stories’.(Pixabay)
         

Swedish music streaming giant Spotify is working on a new feature that lets influencers share Stories alongside their public playlists. The new version will let select users share video clips that contain snippets of songs and album art.

The first influencer to test the feature is makeup and fashion YouTube star Summer Mckeen, who currently has a social media fan base that includes 2.33 million YouTube subscribers, 2.1 million Instagram followers and 126,455 Spotify followers. Mckeen is using the new feature to introduce a playlist of her all-time favorite songs, which she’s titled her “all time besties”, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Also read: How Spotify, YouTube, and others revived India’s music streaming space in 2019

The Spotify Stories are only available on the iOS and Android device as yet.

There isn’t a desktop version yet, and it’s unclear if there ever will be.

For the music streaming app, this is still just a test. As we’ve seen with other Spotify tests, these don’t always develop into full-fledged products, and the company’s response is still vague, according to Engadget.

tags
top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
To Amit Shah’s debate challenge, Akhilesh Yadav says will be there. Then a twist
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burn copy of the Indian Constitution?
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
Coronavirus: Death toll rises; India screens China travellers at 7 airports
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech