‘You’re going to flip’: Motorola Razr foldable phone to launch on November 13

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:11 IST

It’s official, sort of. Motorola’s long-awaited foldable phone, dubbed as Razr 2019, is launching later next month. The company on Thursday sent out media invites for an event in Los Angeles on November 13. The invite features an animated GIF of what appears to be the first look at the reimagined Razr phone.

It also says that the “An original unlike any other” and “You’re going to flip.” Motorola also promises the event will see the launch of a “highly anticipated unveiling of a reinvented icon.” According to the invite, shared by CNET, the Razr phone is seen folding-unfolding vertically, similar to the concept of the iconic flip phone.

Motorola earlier this year confirmed plans to launch a foldable phone. The Motorola Razr 2019, a rebranded version of the classic flip phone from yesteryear, will offer a 6.2-inch display when fully opened, making it not bigger than modern large-screen phones. The display will have an OLED panel.

The secondary display is expected to come with 600 x 800 pixels resolution. According to rumours, Motorola Razr 2019 foldable phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB RAM and storage variants.

Despite a lot of buzz, foldable phones have had a rocky start. Samsung earlier this year introduced Galaxy Fold but could make it commercially launch just recently. The company had to hold the sale of the foldable phone after early units suffered critical design and display issues. Huawei, which unveiled Mate X, has also delayed the launch of the foldable phone.

