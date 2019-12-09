tech

You will soon be able to track your courier packages through Google Search. The search giant is adding a new tracking feature on Google Search that will allow you to track the exact location of the package you are expecting without too many complications.

“To make it easier to find, we have created a new package tracking feature that enables shipping companies to show people the status of their packages right on Search,” Google explained in its announcement post.

This will function similarly to Google’s Knowledge Graph, which is an advantage for Google, and which has proved to be “effective in reducing users’ need to leave Google Search to access a website for the purpose of learning information”.

The company will be using the Early Adopters Program for its new feature.

The courier tracking feature will be available in all countries and to make the whole operation easier shipping companies have been asked to sign-up.

Google has also asked shipping companies to provide feedback so as they can improve services in the near future. The shipping companies have to provide a RESTful JSON or XML API to sign up and that is what will provide the package tracking information.

Google says it can “work with couriers to reuse an existing API or set up a new one. You can read the eligibility requirements here, and Google has also invited couriers to fill out the interest form.

Google hasn’t announced an official launch date yet but it is expected to be out soon. This will be one more addition to the Google Search repertoire making it easier for everyone to track packages.

Ideally, when you are waiting for a courier you need to use track it via the shipping company’s app with your code or you have to rely on the company’s app you have ordered from. With this new feature you will be able to track your courier from one page only instead of having to go through multiple other routes.