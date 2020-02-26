YouPorn launches TikTok-like app for adult videos

tech

TikTok is one of the fastest growing apps with its popularity still seeing no bounds. Looks like YouPorn has taken inspiration from TikTok to develop a similar app, but for porn.

YouPorn Swyp app shows previews of adult videos from the site’s collection. Like TikTok, users can swipe up to watch the next video and down for the previous one. And if users wish to watch the full video they can simply swipe left on the video. The videos also play automatically and users can continue browsing the feed. YouPorn will also learn the user’s browsing habits and suggest other videos that the user may like.

“At YouPorn, we are always trying to help our users discover their ideal adult entertainment experience. That is why we leverage more categories and are the first to deliver machine learning recommendations across all areas of the site. Now with the addition of YouPorn SWYP, it is easier than ever for users to explore content based on their specific interests,” YouPorn VP Charlie Hughes said while announcing the app.

Although YouPorn Swyp is an app you cannot download it from Google Play Store or the App Store. YouPorn Swyp is instead a web-based app which users can access from a web browser. Users can also create a shortcut icon for YouPorn Swyp which can be placed on their phone’s home screen.