Home / Tech / YouTube app gets optimised for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s Flex Mode: Here’s how it will work

YouTube app gets optimised for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip’s Flex Mode: Here’s how it will work

You can now fold the Z Flip halfway, keep it on the table like a laptop and see the video in the top half, with the bottom half showing other options that you usually see below the video.

tech Updated: Apr 23, 2020 15:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
You can now fold the Z Flip halfway, keep it on the table like a laptop and see the video in the top half, with the bottom half showing other options that you usually see below the video.(Samsung)
         

Google has optimised its YouTube app for Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone. As a part of the optimisation, Z Flip users will now see YouTube channel hands-free as the video sharing app now supports the device’s Flex Mode. This means that you can now fold the Z Flip halfway, keep it on the table like a laptop and see the video in the top half, with the bottom half showing other options that you usually see below the video.

“When you enjoy YouTube with your Galaxy Z Flip hands-free, the display evenly splits into two 4-inch screens. While watching a video on the top half of the display, you can use the bottom half to search for other videos, read descriptions and write comments with no distractions,” says Samsung.

Also read: Samsung planning to launch 600MP camera sensors that work better than human eyes

Also mentioned is that this feature works regardless the aspect ratio of the video. Both squarish and vertical video fit on the screen while the 16:9 aspect ratio videos adjust in the centre and leave the top and bottom space as Black in the upper half. The Samsung post mentions that it works with Google on rebuilding the app from the operating system.

“This included integration of the Android Support Library, making it easier to bring Flex mode to more third-party services. Through the collaboration, Samsung has worked closely with the Android developer community to drive innovation for foldable devices,” adds the post.

Also read: YouTube Premium testing free channel membership scheme

Galaxy Z Flip users will be able to download the Flex mode-optimised YouTube app from Google Play Store starting April 22.

The YouTube integration comes in addition to other features as well. Samsung says it will bring Google’s Rich Communication Services (RCS) to Galaxy smartphones. For those unavailable, RCS is Google’s answer to Apple’s iMessage. RCS will be integrated in the Samsung Messages app. The smartphone is also bringing monthly and quarterly security updates to Galaxy devices. “These include Google’s patches for Android, and Samsung’s patches for vulnerabilities and exposures,” as per Samsung.

