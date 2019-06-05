YouTube brings back NextUp for content creators

To support upcoming content creators on its platform, Google-owned messaging app YouTube on Tuesday opened entries for NextUp 2019 with three new editions -- NextUp for Artists, Women To Watch and Gamers.

YouTube’s NextUp, which was launched in India last year, provides creators with an opportunity to be mentored by production and channel development experts in new production techniques to further enhance their content.

“It’s our mission to help creators be discovered, build a business and succeed on our platform. We are excited to bring three new special editions of NextUp, and can’t wait to see the fantastic entries this year,” said Marc Lefkowitz, Head of YouTube creator and artist development, APAC.

While NextUp for Artists will feature music videos by creators, NextUp Women To Watch is a first-ever initiative that aims to empower women content creators and their audiences.

YouTube NextUp for Gamers will support Gaming journeys on YouTube for the very first time in India.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 16:57 IST