YouTube brings redesigned video page to Android, iOS

YouTube is is also bringing the comments directly below the video player. Here are the details.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 13:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shweta Ganjoo
The company is also highlighting the channel icon below each video.
The company is also highlighting the channel icon below each video.(Reuters)
         

YouTube, last month, announced that it was designing its video page of its app such that it matches the redesigned pages on YouTube Homepage for desktop and tablets. Now, the company has started rolling out the redesigned homepage to its Android and iOS based apps.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, which first noticed the change, YouTube has started showing bigger thumbnails in its apps. The company has updated the Watch Next section section of its Android and iOS based apps such that videos have larger thumbnails and longer titles. This would allow users more information about the videos on the go. The company is also highlighting the channel icon below each video. This change is aimed at helping users identify their favourite creators as they browse the feed.

In addition to this, the company is also bringing the comments directly below the video player. The company said that in its early experiments it found that “more people are writing comments with the new design” and so decided to keep this feature and bring it to its app. Users can also tap anywhere to view all, like, and reply to comments.

Lastly, the Up Next section of the app will feature a more diverse content such as community posts from your favourite creator which may be text updates, polls, images, GIFs, and more. “You’ll also see YouTube Mixes, which are tailored playlists created by YouTube featuring videos from the channel you’re watching, or that you recently watched,” YouTube said.

