YouTube CEO apologises after creators slam new verification policy

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:31 IST

Barely a day after YouTube rolled out changes to its verification programme amid a controversy over the content it pushes to its users, the company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki promised to re-evaluate the company’s recently revamped policy.

Apologising to video creators, Wojcicki posted on Twitter on Saturday: “To our creators and users - I’m sorry for the frustration and hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we’re working to address your concerns and we’ll have more updates soon.”

The video-sharing platform had said that it’s overhauling its system that gave way to outrage among some of YouTube’s millions of creators, who said their verified statuses were revoked because of the new requirements.

UPDATE 2: Like in the past, channels that reach 100k subs will be eligible to apply for verification.



The new look for the badge will not roll out until next year. pic.twitter.com/KW8ErX0qLa — Susan Wojcicki (@SusanWojcicki) September 20, 2019

On Thursday, the company said it would move away from using subscription numbers to determine verification. Instead, it’ll prioritise verifying “prominent channels that have a clear need for proof of authenticity”, according to a CNET report.

Verified channels currently have a checkmark next to their channel name.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:31 IST