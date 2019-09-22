e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 22, 2019

YouTube CEO apologises after creators slam new verification policy

Creators said their verified statuses were revoked because of YouTube’s new requirements.

tech Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:31 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
YouTube CEO apologises for overhauling verification policy
YouTube CEO apologises for overhauling verification policy(REUTERS)
         

Barely a day after YouTube rolled out changes to its verification programme amid a controversy over the content it pushes to its users, the company’s CEO Susan Wojcicki promised to re-evaluate the company’s recently revamped policy.

Apologising to video creators, Wojcicki posted on Twitter on Saturday: “To our creators and users - I’m sorry for the frustration and hurt that we caused with our new approach to verification. While trying to make improvements, we missed the mark. As I write this, we’re working to address your concerns and we’ll have more updates soon.”

The video-sharing platform had said that it’s overhauling its system that gave way to outrage among some of YouTube’s millions of creators, who said their verified statuses were revoked because of the new requirements.

 

On Thursday, the company said it would move away from using subscription numbers to determine verification. Instead, it’ll prioritise verifying “prominent channels that have a clear need for proof of authenticity”, according to a CNET report.

The video-sharing platform has reportedly said that the policy changes, which would go into effect in October, would move away from using subscription numbers to determine verification.

Verified channels currently have a checkmark next to their channel name.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:31 IST

tags
trending topics
Howdy, ModiIndia vs South AfricaPM Modi in HoustonVirat KohliPM Narendra ModiAlia BhattDaughter’s Day 2019OnePlus TVReliance Jio FiberMaharashtra Assembly Election 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
tech
don't miss