YouTube Charts now available for Indian users

tech

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:49 IST

Google-owned YouTube on Monday rolled out “YouTube Charts” in India that will showcase country-specific trending music lists, top songs, artists and music videos at one place.

Now available in 56 countries alongside the global chart, “YouTube Charts” has more than two billion global users and 265 million monthly users in India.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from Indian artists, labels and fans that they want a single source of truth to see what’s hot and popular in the world of music. I’m incredibly excited to bring YouTube charts to India,” Lyor Cohen, Global Head of Music at YouTube, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: YouTube ‘creators’ fret over impact of new child protection rules

Over the last year, many Indian artists including Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar have reached the YouTube music country charts in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada along with the global chart.

“Indian artists have truly gone global. Week to week in 2019, on an average 20 per cent of the entries on the ‘Global Top Songs’ chart have featured Indian artists. Their popularity outside India is a testimony of YouTube’s massive global reach and opportunities it offers to artists,” elaborated Pawan Agarwal, Head of Music Partnerships, YouTube & Google Play, India and South Asia at YouTube.

ALSO READ: YouTube introduces ‘Learning Playlists’ for educational videos

The YouTube Charts include trending lists, top songs, artists and music videos.

YouTube Charts are also available within YouTube Music, including “Top 100” most played songs and “Top 100” music videos globally and locally and “Top 30 Trending” chart.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:49 IST