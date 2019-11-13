YouTube clarifies it won’t terminate channels that are not making money

tech

YouTube started sending out emails to channel owners and creators about its updated Terms of Service (ToS) which go into effect from December 10. One of the clauses in the new ToS states that YouTube can terminate channels which are “no longer commercially viable”. This was naturally understood as YouTube terminating channels which don’t make money anymore. The company has now clarified that this is not the case.

Following YouTube’s announcement of its updated ToS, the video platform received backlash from the creator community. YouTube took to Twitter to clarify that account termination is not because the channel isn’t making money.

“To clarify, there are no new rights in our ToS to terminate an account bc it’s not making money. As before, we may discontinue certain YouTube features or parts of the service, for ex., if they’re outdated or have low usage. This does not impact creators/viewers in any new ways,” YouTube tweeted.

YouTube says that the termination clause actually applies to features provided by the platform. If any YouTube feature is outdated or have low usage YouTube may discontinue it from the platform.

The updated ToS for account termination reads, “YouTube may terminate your use of the Services, or your Google account’s access to all or part of the Service if YouTube believes, in its sole discretion, that provision of the Service to you is no longer commercially viable.”

YouTube’s new ToS will take effect starting December 10. YouTube has also made a summary of the new upcoming changes on the platform. The summarized portion states that it has more details on how YouTube terminates accounts but evidently that wasn’t the case.