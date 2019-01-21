YouTube Easter egg shows a cute Corgi for gamers

Google has plenty of hidden Easter eggs to help you kill time on the internet. Now, Redditors have unearthed a new Easter egg, which is actually a Corgi, hidden in YouTube.

The Corgi appears when you rewind any video and hold the left arrow or ‘J’ for a few seconds. The happy dog then walks on the bar.

This Easter egg has been found to work PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. It is also available on PC via the browser but only through the YouTube TV interface at Youtube.com/TV. The standard interface doesn’t support the Easter egg.

The Easter egg doesn’t appear to be specifically connected to the YouTube TV. There are separate Xbox apps for YouTube and YouTube TV. The Easter egg doesn’t work on the standard website, and it doesn’t work on smartphones either.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:06 IST