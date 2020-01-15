YouTube for iOS gets new ‘topics’ in Subscription feed

Updated: Jan 15, 2020 16:45 IST

Google has rolled out a new update for its YouTube application on iOS. The primarily new update aims to make it simpler for users to follow content creators they like.

Google said it is adding new “topics” in YouTube’s Subscription feed where users can discover related videos easily. These related videos will appear in reverse chronology, meaning the latest will appear first.

“During our testing, we saw that these topics encouraged more subscribers to come to their subs feed daily to look for new updates. These topics are optional and your default subscriptions feed will continue to show you all videos from channels you’re subscribed to (this is the same as the “All” topic),” said Google in a blog post.

Here are the new topics that YouTube’s iOS users will see

All – This will bring all the videos from channel users have subscribed to. Google says “All” topics will be enabled by default.

Today – As the name suggests, you will see videos that were published in the last 24 hours.

Continue Watching - YouTube will show videos that users haven’t finished watching.

Live – This shows only livestreamed videos. This topic also includes content from YouTube Premieres.

Posts – With this topic, users get to see content from channels they’ve subscribed to.

Google said YouTube for Android will also receive these new features soon.