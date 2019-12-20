YouTube has released personalised playlists for you: Here are all the details

tech

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 14:46 IST

YouTube Music has unveiled three personalised playlist mixes for all its users. This is the first time that YouTube has launched something along these lines, so far they have only been throwing up search results based on content you view on the platform.

As per a blog published by YouTube, the three personalised playlist mixes have been named Discover Mix, New Release Mix, and Your Mix. All three of these are available globally and can be accessed on computers and mobile phones across Android and iOS devices, you just need to have YouTube Music.

So here’s what these new playlists are all about:

Discover Mix

The primary feature of the Discover Mix is to introduce users to artists that they have (probably) not heard before. The Discover Mix gives you 50 tracks every week with new updates every Wednesday.

New Release Mix

This playlist primarily includes music that has been released recently. There is a scheduled weekly update on Friday, apart from which there are mid-week releases that too are updated through the week.

Your Mix

This playlist is full of songs from artists that YouTube believes you will love, along with mixes in some songs. Small updates are made regularly so that the list does not get stale.

YouTube claims that the quality of the mixes will be directly proportional to the time a person spends on the platform. However, for new entrants on YouTube playlists are made after they have selected names of some artists during the setting-up procedure.

The Discover Mix, New Release Mix and Your Mix can be found under the “Mixed for you” section of YouTube Music.

These new personalised list features are being compared with similar features we have already seen on Swedish streaming service Spotify and even Apple Music. The Discover Mix playlist is being compared with Spotify Discover Weekly, while New Release Mix is being compared to Release Radar playlist. Apple Music also has a Chill List that gives you new, undiscovered music and a playlist made up of new releases and your favourites.

With these personalised playlists YouTube is looking to inch closer to Apple Music and Spotify’s way of catering to their listeners.