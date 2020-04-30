e-paper
Home / Tech / YouTube India to host 'One Nation At Home' digital event for Covid-19 fight: How to watch livestream

YouTube India to host ‘One Nation At Home’ digital event for Covid-19 fight: How to watch livestream

YouTube India’s digital event will feature over 100 creators, artists and celebrities livestreaming from their homes.

tech Updated: Apr 30, 2020 10:56 IST
Hindustan Times
YouTube India aims to help raise money for the PM CARES fund through its ‘One Nation At Home’ digital event.
YouTube India aims to help raise money for the PM CARES fund through its 'One Nation At Home' digital event.
         

YouTube India is hosting an event later today where artists and celebrities will join in to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19. The YouTube event will start at 1:00 pm and it will continue throughout the day.

YouTube India’s “One Nation At Home” event is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm today. And as you’ve guessed it, the event will be livestreamed on well, YouTube. Interested users can follow this link to catch the event live.

The digital event will witness over 100 participants ranging from YouTube creators, music artists and entertainers who will livestream their performances from home. This event will also be used to help raise money for the PM CARES fund.

 

YouTube India has listed artists and celebrities who will be taking part in the One Nation At Home event. These include entertainers and creators like Amit Bhadana, Ashish Chanchlani, Beer Biceps, Be YouNick, Bhuvan Bam, CarryMinati, Dynamo, Harsh Beniwal, Jordindian, Kabita’s Kitchen, Melvin Louis, Mortal, Mostly Sane, Round2Hell, Technical Guruji, Tanmay Bhat, Team Naach, Zakir Khan.

Among artists and musicians, viewers can expect Anirudh Ravichander, Arjun Kanungo, B Praak, Badshah, Chandan Shetty, Dhvani Bhanushali, Divine, DSP, Emiway Bantai, Gurdas Maan, Jasleen Royal, Jassie Gill, Jonita Gandhi, Jubin Nautiyal, Neha Kakkar, Raftaar, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukh - E Muzical Doctorz, Thaikkudam Bridge, Tulsi Kumar, Vidya Vox + Shankar Tucker and more.

Home performances are something that’s been constant during this lockdown period due to the pandemic. Recently, Global Citizen in partnership with the World Health Organisation hosted the “One World: Together At Home” concert featuring artists and actors from around the world.

