YouTube Kids to Amazon Prime Video: 5 streaming apps for kids at home

There are several apps exclusively created for children and here’s five of them for this period of lockdown.

tech Updated: Mar 25, 2020 07:29 IST
YouTube Kids is one the popular platforms available with content exclusively for kids.
YouTube Kids is one the popular platforms available with content exclusively for kids.(YouTube Kids)
         

Schools are closed due to the coronavirus and children are stuck at home just like their parents. Streaming apps are a great source of entertainment at home but not all their content is suitable for kids.

There are now several apps exclusively created for children. We suggest five of them for this period of lockdown.

Amazon Prime Video: Cartoons and animation movies are favourite with the kids and keeping this in mind, Prime Video by Amazon is offering over 60 television shows, movies, nursery rhymes for children free of cost.

You do not need to be an active Prime member to avail the facility. There are categories such as preschool shows, popular shows for kids, series for children between 6 and 11 years, nursery rhymes and famous movies for kids.

Netflix: The section for kids in popular streaming app Netflix is neatly categorized. It includes comic books and superhero movies, kids music, TV action and adventure and animated shows.

Cartoon Network: The streaming app builds a personalised video mix for the moment you select your favourite shows.

Kids can watch their favourite Cartoon Network shows such as Ben 10, The Powerpuff Girls, and Steven Universe.

VOOT Kids: Is your child a fan of Motu Patlu, Pokemon or, Kung Fu Panda? Then, you must download the VOOT Kids app. It has over 5,000 hours of Indian and international shows.

VOOT also offers educational games, hand-picked audio stories and e-books.

YouTube Kids:YouTube also caters to children with its app YouTube Kids which contains shows and music.

There’s a whole suite of parental controls that allow you to tailor the experience as per the needs of your family.

You can create up to eight child profiles with different viewing preferences, video recommendations and settings. Parents can block the video or channel which they do not want their child to watch.

