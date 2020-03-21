YouTube launches coronavirus news shelf, will show in on the homepage

tech

Google is leaving no stone unturned in making users aware about COVID-10 or coronavirus through its services. It has already confirmed a number of steps that are being taken on YouTube to push more information upfront. Now as a part of a fresh effort, YouTube will show a “news shelf” on its homepage promoting “authoritative content.”

This move comes a few days after a similar move made by Facebook a few days ago. The aim here is to curb the sharing of rumors and hoaxes about the pandemic.

“We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries,” the Google-owned video sharing service tweeted on Thursday. “We’ll expand to more countries, as well.”

We want everyone to have access to authoritative content during this trying time, so we’re launching a COVID-19 news shelf on our homepage in 16 countries. We’ll expand to more countries, as well. pic.twitter.com/nivKDZ2mHo — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) March 19, 2020

This push by YouTube comes soon after the video-sharing website confirmed that it will reduce the video resolution on its platform in order to handle the internet pressure that is generated due to more people staying at home and streaming videos.

“While we have seen only a few usage peaks, we have measures in place to automatically adjust our system to use less network capacity,” said the Google spokesperson.

In addition, Google’s CEO Sudar Pichai has already confirmed that the firm is actively removing all the fake news and videos from YouTube so viewers get authentic information.

Written with inputs from AFP.