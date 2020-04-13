YouTube may soon bring back comments section on top

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 17:27 IST

YouTube is testing a new interface where comments appear right below the video.

Spotted by XDA Developers, the interface is currently available to very few users with the YouTube app on Android (version 15.14.33). The website reports, in the new interface, users don’t have to scroll to the bottom to comment as they appear right below the video. The comments section appears as a small window which expands when you tap on it. The implementation appears very similar to Facebook’s.

The comments section right now is buried on the mobile app. In the current interface, video player is followed by the description and engagement tools like like, dislike, share, download or save. Next follows is the list of recommended videos. There’s also related and other topics-based suggestion tabs on the top when you half scroll the related videos. Once you scroll at the bottom, you get the comment.

YouTube’s decision to move the comments section back on top is likely to draw criticism. Back in June last year, YouTube started hiding comments section after reports of rampant abuse and trolls emerged.

Why the hell are comments on the YouTube app put in this small window instead of the bottom of recommended videos like normal that is such a dumb layout change pic.twitter.com/6k7pcMLdbx — Marshadow (@_Marshadow) April 11, 2020

ALSO READ: YouTube Shorts, a new TikTok-rival, starts rolling out to some users

YouTube also announced it would disable comments on all videos featuring children.

“Over the past week, we’ve been taking a number of steps to better protect children and families, including suspending comments on tens of millions of videos. Now, we will begin suspending comments on most videos that feature minors, with the exception of a small number of channels that actively moderate their comments and take additional steps to protect children. We understand that comments are an important way creators build and connect with their audiences, we also know that this is the right thing to do to protect the YouTube community,” a company spokesperson had said.