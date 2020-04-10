YouTube modifies its website, makes it more touch screen-friendly for iPads and Android tablets

tech

Google’s YouTube has made some changes on its desktop website that makes it more touch-screen friendly than before. If you use an Android tablet or an Apple iPad, you probably have the native YouTube app to play videos, however, for those who don’t have an app the new look of the website will come as a delight.

One of the major changes users would notice right away is the ‘three dot’ menu option that is now shown persistently under all the video thumbnails. Earlier, these options showed up only when the mouse was hovered on it. The drop-down option shows functions like Add to queue, Save to Watch later, Save to playlist and Hide.

Another change deals with the YouTube miniplayer. The update to the website introduces new gestures including the ability to swipe up for full screen and swipe down for activating the miniplayer. The size of the icons is also been increased so it becomes easier to operate on a large touch screen device.

In addition, the youtube.com website now has a better scrolling experience when accessing the left-hand guide, account information menu and notification menu. The Watch History gets a minor update that makes it easier to track what videos were seen on which date. It is also easier to organise videos in playlists by using the “move to top” / “move to bottom” options on the playlist page.

All these visual changes come along with two major fixes. The first one deals with the video thumbnails disappearing and now show in playlists. The second one fixes the miniplayer hiding some elements in the background.

YouTube says that all these features were rolled out throughout March but it looks like it is yet to reach everyone.