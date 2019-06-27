YouTube Music gets Netflix-like smart downloads for up to 500 songs

With an extended offline mixtape feature, YouTube Music would now automatically download up to 500 songs based on users’ likes and listening history for offline listening.

This new version of the mixtape feature is called ‘smart downloads’ and the selection would download songs from users’ Liked Songs playlist, other favourite playlists and albums, according to a report by The Verge.

As part of the feature, users would be able to set a limit for how much music smart downloads would pull down and the process only happens at night, when the phone is connected to Wi-Fi. As of now, elaborated roll-out details of the feature remain unclear.

Other apps including video-streaming platform Netflix are also moving into this lane. Netflix’s smart downloads feature lets users save the next episode of whatever’s being watched and automatically delete episodes users have already finished.

Earlier in March, YouTube Music made the second big debut of the global music streaming giant in India after Swedish platform Spotify made its way into the country in May. Within the first week of its launch in India. the app had hit the three million downloads mark. Google recently announced it crossed the 15 million global subscribers mark on YouTube Music and Google Play Music.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:45 IST