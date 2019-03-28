YouTube Music latest feature: Users can now play local music on their phone

YouTube Music can now play local media files on your smartphone. The feature is part of the latest v.3.07.52 and v.3.07.54 versions of YouTube Music.

To play local music on YouTube Music, select the music or audio content on your file. Then choose YouTube Music when the “open with” message appears on your phone. YouTube Music player will automatically start playing the audio.

According to a Gadgets360 report, the audio stops when you close the playback. Also, the locally files don’t appear within the main YouTube Music application.

This suggests the feature is still in testing phase with limited functionalities. Interestingly enough, Google’s Play Music works like a full-fledged media player with support for online streaming as well.

Google launched YouTube Music in India earlier this month. The new service was launched along with YouTube Premium service. YouTube’s new streaming platform features background play support for audio and video content, and offline download. The paid app also gives access to all YouTube Originals such as Cobra Kai and BTS: Burn The Stage.

YouTube Premium is available in India for Rs 129 per month. YouTube Music is available at a starting monthly rental of Rs 99.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 14:44 IST