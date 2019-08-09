YouTube Music offers 3-month free trial for students in select countries

tech

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:37 IST

In a bid to establish a strong foothold in the online content-streaming segment against its competitors like Netflix and Spotify, Google has offered a three-month free trial of YouTube Music to students in the US.

The deal essentially works by having students sign up for the $6.99 per month plan which also includes YouTube Music, that will allow users to use the services for free for three months.

“Attention: Students, for a limited time, new members can enjoy three months of the #YouTubeMusic Premium or @YouTubePremium student plan in select territories, on us. Let us know what you’re playing to get #BacktoSchool,” YouTube Music announced on Thursday.

YouTube Premium is the comprehensive subscription, which allows for downloading YouTube videos on mobile, removes ads from YouTube and gives access to YouTube Original shows, in addition to all the benefits of YouTube Music Premium.

YouTube Music is Google’s paid music streaming service, which allows for users to stream audio and video tracks ad-free and offers background play as well. YouTube Music launched in India earlier this year at Rs 99 per month. YouTube Premium is available at Rs 129 per month in India.

