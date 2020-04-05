e-paper
Home / Tech / YouTube Music starts rolling out new library design

YouTube Music starts rolling out new library design

YouTube Music’s new library design looks quite similar to Google Play Music.

Apr 05, 2020
YouTube Music has started rolling out a new UI for its library.
YouTube Music has started rolling out a new UI for its library.(REUTERS)
         

YouTube Music is getting some UI changes which make it look like Google Play Music. The new visual changes on YouTube Music make it easier for users to find songs, artists and albums with proper categorisations.

The latest YouTube Music update was first spotted on Reddit (via Android Police), and it hasn’t rolled out to all users as yet. In the new UI, if a user adds a new song or album to their library the artist will also be added to the artist list. Also, adding albums will automatically move the songs to the songs list. As for artists users subscribe to they’ll be added to the subscriptions section.

The new UI on YouTube Music.
The new UI on YouTube Music. ( YouTube Music/Reddit )

YouTube Music currently has a very unfriendly UI making it difficult for users to navigate and find what they’re looking for. Sections for songs and artists appear at the bottom, and adding new songs wouldn’t be visible on the artists section. The new UI is quite similar to Google Play Music, the app it will eventually succeed.

Google planned to migrate Play Music subscribers to YouTube Music last year but the transition hasn’t happened yet. Google Play Music is still available, but the company might make the migration this year. Google launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in India last year. Earlier this february, Google revealed YouTube Music and YouTube Premium have hit 20 million paid subscribers.

