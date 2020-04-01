YouTube Music to soon let users browse through other’s playlists

tech

Google’s music streaming platform, YouTube Music, unlike the main platform, is all about personalisation and personal experience. It lacks social features that would allow people to comment on a trending song or album or message other users. But that is about to change. Or at least a part of it is.

The company is working on a new feature that would allow YouTube Music users to share their playlists with other users. It would also enable them to browse the playlists of other users.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, YouTube Music is getting a feature called User Channel Pages. This is essentially a YouTube Music channel of an individual and it is similar to artist profiles. The report says that these user channels contain all the playlists created and saved by an individual user.

Users can access it on the web by following this path: click on the Library > go to the Playlist tab > click on the name of the collection or the playlist that they have created. Here, they will get various options that they can use to add or delete songs from the playlist. They will also get the functionality to share their playlist on Facebook, Twitter, Google Blogger and Reddit among others.

To others, that is the people that visit your profile, the page would essentially have your profile picture on the left with your entire collection of public playlists at the bottom. You can add a playlist from another user’s profile by clicking on the “Add to library” option.

The report further notes that users could share playlists manually before. However, the new feature allows them to browse through the collection of other users who are good at curating songs.