YouTube Music, YouTube Premium cheap student plans launched in India

YouTube on Wednesday introduced a new plan for students for YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in India that will allow eligible college students to get discounted access these services.

YouTube Music is now available at a discounted price of Rs 59 per month. YouTube Premium monthly subscription for students is priced at Rs 79. In comparison, YouTube Music and YouTube Premium is offered at Rs 99 and Rs 129 respectively. There’s also a family membership plan at Rs 189 per month with access for six family members.

“The ‘Student Plans’ are currently available to full-time students from accredited colleges or universities in India,” the company said in a statement.

YouTube Music, YouTube Premium subscription plans for students. ( YouTube )

The Google-owned video and content sharing platform had launched YouTube Music and YouTube Premium in India last month. YouTube Premium gives users access to ad-free content, background play and YouTube originals. YouTube Music offers users the service’s catalogue of music videos and audio. YouTube Music reached 3 million downloads in India a month after its launch.

First Published: May 29, 2019 18:38 IST