YouTube Originals will be free to watch starting September 24

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 12:24 IST

YouTube is finally making its original shows and movies free for everyone to watch. YouTube Originals are exclusive to members of YouTube Premium. Starting September 24, viewers will be able to watch YouTube Originals without a premium membership.

YouTube had announced earlier this year that it would make some of its original programming free for users. However, these YouTube Originals will be ad supported. Also, not all episodes of a show will be available for free viewing. YouTube will also restrict some episodes for a limited time.

“Some YouTube Original series, movies, and live events are available for viewing without a YouTube Premium subscription. However, you will see ads during this viewing experience and only select episodes may be available for streaming at any time,” YouTube said in its blog post.

Interested viewers can check YouTube Originals channel to see which shows and movies are free to watch. Those which are still exclusive to YouTube Premium members will have the ‘Premium’ tag below the video. Among the YouTube Originals shows which are currently free or will be free are Cobra Kai, Groom, Impulse, Liza on Demand and Mind Field.

Although free, the list of shows is quite limited for viewers. Popular shows like BTS: Burn The Stage, Scare PewDiePie, Youth and Consequences and Single by 30 are still exclusive to YouTube Premium. Once the free viewing starts, YouTube could make more shows available.

This will also work only in countries where YouTube Premium is available. YouTube launched its premium subscription service in India earlier this year. YouTube Premium is priced at Rs 129 per month. Under this membership, YouTube Premium users get ad-free viewing, video and playlist downloads, all access to YouTube Originals including bonus scenes, free YouTube Music subscription and background play.

YouTube Premium users can also connect to Google Home smart speakers and Chromecast Audio. Separately, YouTube Music is available for Rs 99 per month in India.

