YouTube overhauls its verification programme, changes come into effect next month

YouTube is working to overhaul its verification programme amid a controversy over the content it pushes to its users.

“When viewers come to YouTube, it’s important that they know the channel they are watching is the official presence of the creator, artist, public figure or company that it represents.

“With that in mind, we’re announcing upcoming changes to our channel verification programme starting in late October. There are two parts to the new verification programme, a new look and new eligibility requirements,” the company wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

The video sharing platform has reportedly said that the policy changes, which would go into effect in October, would move away from using subscription numbers to determine verification.

Verified channels currently have a checkmark next to their channel name.

Through our research, we found that viewers often associated the checkmark with an endorsement of content, not identity. To reduce confusion about what being verified means, we’re introducing a new look that helps distinguish the official channel of the creator, celebrity or brand it represents, the company added.

