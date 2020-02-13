YouTube Premium is better on Android than iOS, here’s why

tech

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:40 IST

YouTube Premium is the paid subscription service offered by YouTube. With this, users get to enjoy YouTube videos and YouTube Music minus advertisements. Users can also download, save videos and watch them even when you are offline. Also, the video being played on YouTube Premium does not stop when other apps are being used or when the screen is off.

YouTube Premium was launched in India last year. Apart from desktop, you can use YouTube Premium on your Android and iOS devices. The benefits are the same for YouTube Premium on Android and iOS but there are two key differences.

Subscription ratest

If you are an Android user, the monthly subscription is Rs 129, while iOS users will get the same services by shelling out Rs 169 per month. YouTube Premium’s family plan allows users to add five family members, over the age of 13. If you are an Android user, you get the family plan at Rs 189 per month. Even for the family plan, iOS users have to pay more. Family plan of YouTube Premium on iOS costs Rs 249 a month.

The difference is applicable on the student plan of YouTube Premium as well. On Android, students can get YouTube Premium at a monthly price of Rs 79. Much of disappointment for iOS users, this plan is not available on the Apple devices.

Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode

Android users have this exclusive feature of Picture-in-Picture mode. Here, users can watch videos in a small screen while using other apps on the phone. YouTube Premium supports PiP mode on Android letting them enjoy an added benefit. This feature is however not available for iOS users.