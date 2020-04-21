YouTube Premium testing free channel membership scheme

tech

YouTube really wants you to get its Premium subscription. Already, the platform shows you multiple notifications/prompts to get the subscription. Now, it’s testing a new way to encourage users to get the subscription by giving them free channel membership for a limited period of time.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube is testing the new model in select markets like Brazil, UK, Japan, Ireland, and South Korea. The value varies depending upon the region but is said to be worth $4.99. The scheme is available until May 31.

“Everybody wins: you have access to the benefits of the channels and the creator gets paid for it. Channel Clubs are free until May 20, 2020. You can renew or choose another channel for next month,” said a prompt to YouTube users.

With the channel membership, uses get exclusive content ranging from member-only videos to custom badges.

YouTube Premium had launched in India last year. Since the launch, YouTube Premium has added multiple new features along with incremental improvements. Earlier this year, YouTube said its YT Premium and YouTube Music had hit 20 million paid subscribers.

Last week, Google launched the UPI payment support for subscribing to YouTube Premium and Music.