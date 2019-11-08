YouTube redesign: Videos get bigger thumbnails, longer video titles

tech

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:13 IST

YouTube is getting a major redesign and the new changes will be visible on desktop, Android and iOS apps. With the new update YouTube is going for a more minimalist look by decluttering the home page. YouTube’s homepage will now feature bigger thumbnails and longer video titles. The updated YouTube design is rolling out to all starting today.

If you’ve received the new YouTube design you’ll notice a distinct change in look with bigger thumbnails. In essence, two rows of videos have now been turned into one. Video titles have also become longer now with more space on the home page. YouTube is also adding channel icons along with the video title making it easier for users to access them directly.

With more space for bigger video thumbnails, YouTube has removed some content shelves from the home page. Some video genres that will remain on the YouTube home page will be breaking news, music mixes and more. YouTube is also adding an ‘add to queue’ short-cut with this redesign. Users can now add videos to queue directly from the thumbnail on desktop. Like before, videos saved in queue will not be saved once the browser is closed.

YouTube add to queue short-cut coming to desktop. ( YouTube )

YouTube desktop is getting another feature which was first rolled out to its mobile apps. YouTube’s ‘Don’t recommend channel’ feature is now available on desktop. This feature is available on suggested videos and users can access it by selecting the three dotted menu. YouTube also said it will introduce topics selection for desktop and tablets soon.

YouTube’s redesign gives more emphasis to creators with more visibility for videos. But at the same time it also loses out on the availability of videos on the home page. In fact, YouTube users who are seeing the change are already unhappy about it.