YouTube releases 11 new Originals for free

One of the shows in this new wave of YouTube Originals is ‘The Secret Life Of Lele,’ featuring Lele Pons.

tech Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
The Secret Life Of Lele will be out on May 19.
The Secret Life Of Lele will be out on May 19.
         

YouTube has released 11 new original shows for free as people stay home due to coronavirus pandemic.

“We announced 11 free new YouTube Originals to bring people together while we’re spending more time at home. Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh. There’s something in this list for everyone,” Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube, said in a tweet on Wednesday.

According to news portal Beebom, one of the shows in this new wave of YouTube Originals is ‘The Secret Life Of Lele,’ featuring Lele Pons. The show will be out on May 19.

Other shows that are set to arrive on YouTube include ‘The Creator Games’ featuring Mr Beast and 32 other creators (April 25), ‘Move with Me’ featuring Matt Steffanina (April 29), ‘BookTube’ featuring authors John Grisham, James Patterson, Nicholas Sparks, Elaine Welteroth, Melinda Gates, and Gilbert Liz (May) and ‘Create Together With Me’ featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Netflix made some of its documentaries available for free on YouTube to give teachers content to screen for their virtual classrooms.

Documentary films and series available includes 13th, Babies, Chasing Coral, Knock Down the House and Our Planet. The other content offered is episodes from the series Abstract and Explained, as well as the shorts Period. End of Sentence, The White Helmets and Zion.

