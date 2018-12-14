YouTube Rewind 2018 becomes the most disliked video: Are PewDiePie’s fans behind this?

YouTube set an embarrassing record for itself after its “Rewind” video beat Justin Bieber’s Baby music video to become the most disliked YouTube video. YouTube’s Rewind 2018 has received about 11 million dislikes within a week of it being published online.

Many YouTube creators and fans pointed out the lack of connect between the platform and the YouTube community. Tech personality Marques Brownlee who appeared in the video addressed the issue on what went wrong with YouTube Rewind 2018.

The biggest backlash however comes from PewDiePie’s community of fans. The comment section of YouTube Rewind 2018 shows a general response from people pointing out what’s wrong with the video. As you scroll through, you’ll see a lot users are arguing that PewDiePie should have been featured in the video.

PewDiePie did get a sort of cameo in the video with his chair but sitting on it was the animated Jaiden. Even the YouTuber himself has been on YouTube’s tail making review and reaction videos on Rewind 2018. YouTube users are definitely on the prowl to increase the dislikes. One user even commented saying that people are un-disliking Justin Bieber’s Baby to increase the difference between the two. The 2010 music video currently has 9.8 million dislikes on YouTube.

YouTube did respond to its video getting the most dislikes and said, “We hear what you’re saying, and we want to make next year better for all of you. Watch this space!”

Is it too late now to say sorry? pic.twitter.com/yMQ9pkZ29F — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) December 13, 2018

Felix Kjellberg aka ‘PewDiePie’ is the top independent YouTuber with over 76 million subscribers. The YouTube Rewind incident comes amid PewDiePie’s ongoing fight with Indian music label T-Series. The increasing subscriber count for T-Series has been threatening PewDiePie’s reign on YouTube.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 12:39 IST