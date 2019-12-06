YouTube Rewind 2019 is here and it already has 1.7 million dislikes

tech

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 11:16 IST

YouTube Rewind 2019 video is finally here. This year YouTube tried to take a safer approach highlighting what users liked. YouTube Rewind 2018 turned out to be the most disliked video with 17 million dislikes.

“In 2018, we made something you didn’t like. For Rewind 2019, let’s see what you DID like. Celebrating the creators, music and moments that mattered most to you in 2019,” reads the description for the YouTube Rewind 2019 video. And aptly, the video highlights the most liked music videos, dance videos, makeup videos, creators and channels. It’s essentially a compilation of what trended on YouTube this year with Ariana Grande’s ‘7 rings’ playing in the background.

YouTube Rewind 2019 starts with most liked creator videos including Andymation’s ‘My BIGGEST Flipbook EVER’, James Charles’ ‘No More Lies’, and Felix’s (PewDiePie) and Marzia’s wedding.

--K-Pop and South Korea obviously had its place in most of the categories like most liked music videos with BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ grabbing the second position and Blackpink’s ‘Kill this love’ coming third. The popular 1Million Dance Studio also took the third spot for the most liked dance videos. There was some desi love as well with T-Series becoming the first channel to hit 100 million subscribers, and dance videos as well.

But the highlight of YouTube Rewind 2019 video is the comments section which is filled with just one – Everyone: “So in 2019 lets see everyones like” Everyone: “Lets copy and paste everyone’s comments”

YouTube Rewind 2019 video is currently running with over 12 million views, 1.7 million dislikes and 900,000 likes and counting.