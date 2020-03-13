YouTube rolls out new ‘Explore’ tab for Android, iOS apps

tech

YouTube has started rolling out a new ‘Explore’ tab for its Android and iOS apps. This feature is separate from the main feed and it is aimed at helping users discover more content on YouTube.

The Explore tab on YouTube is already available on Android and iOS. In case you haven’t noticed it as yet just check the explore icon next to the home icon. Tap on it and the explore page will open up on YouTube. The top part of the explore section has different genres available like trending, music, gaming, news, movies and fashion & beauty.

Users can tap on the card and check out videos based on the genre. There’s no need to go back to the explore page to check other categories as users can simply move to the next tab from the same page. Like the other tabs on YouTube, the explore page also has the search tool and casting button.

Just below the cards there’s a new “Creator on the Rise” section which features one YouTube creator along with a list of the creator’s videos. This section will show new and rising creators according to YouTube’s description. Also, there’s only one creator featured here and refreshing or closing the app doesn’t show a new YouTube creator.

There’s a feed as well in the explore page which shows a list of trending videos on YouTube. This new feature comes after YouTube went through a major redesign last November. YouTube removed tabs where it showed videos from different categories and made more space for videos to be highlighted on the home page.