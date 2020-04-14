e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / YouTube’s ‘Chapters’ to make it easier to watch long videos

YouTube’s ‘Chapters’ to make it easier to watch long videos

The new feature will allow users to move to the part of the video they really want to see.

tech Updated: Apr 14, 2020 17:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
YouTube to add a new feature soon
YouTube to add a new feature soon(REUTERS)
         

Google is working on a new way to make it easier for users to watch long videos on YouTube. According to AndroidPolice, the company is testing a new feature called “Chapters.” As the name implies, it will allow users to move to the part of the video they really want to see.

With Chapters, YouTube creators will need to add description for different sections for such videos. The labelling features the title of the section and how much a user has watched so far. For instance, you are watching a review, you can quickly skip to the verdict without needing to make a guess based on the thumbnail preview when fast forwarding.

User @podcastage published the screenshot of the new Chapters features. Based on the screenshot, it appears to be a more refined version of the timestamp.

AndroidPolice reported that the feature has started to appear to more users.

 

YouTube’s new feature will come at a time when the streaming services around the world are registering higher traffic than usual due to the Covid-19 lockdowns. The company has already changed the streaming resolution to 480p (SD) to help sustain the telecommunication infrastructure.

Separately, YouTube is making another change to its interface to bring the comments section above on the screen. The updated interface has now started to reach more people. The comments section will now appear as a small window which expands when you tap on it. The comments interface seems very similar to Facebook’s.

tags
top news
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Arrest virus, revive economy’: PM Modi has a double-barrel lockdown exit plan
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
‘Nowhere in the game’: Rahul Gandhi lashes out at govt over Covid-19 testing kits
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
LIVE: Coronavirus cases in India mount to 10,815, death toll touches 353
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
‘No need to panic, sufficient reserves of food and medicines’: Amit Shah
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
How to access Delhi govt’s Covid-19 relief centres on Google Maps
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
Hero MotoCorp’s first-responder mobile ambulances: All you need to know
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
‘Even a machine malfunctions’: Pak legend Zaheer Abbas names best batsman
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
Watch: Indian Navy develops air evacuation pod to airlift COVID-19 patients
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePM Narendra ModiCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech