Tech / YouTube's glitch sends a 'free Nest Mini offer' notification to Premium users

YouTube’s glitch sends a ‘free Nest Mini offer’ notification to Premium users

Is YouTube offering free Nest Mini to Premium users? Google clarifies it was a glitch.

tech Updated: May 05, 2020 12:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Did you also receive the free Nest Mini offer notification?
Did you also receive the free Nest Mini offer notification?(REUTERS)
         

Many YouTube Premium users received an in-app notification about getting a Google Nest Mini for free. Users, however, were unable to redeem the offer as YouTube confirmed the promotional message was a glitch.

According to 9to5Google, YouTube Premium users on Android and iOS received a notification – “Here’s a gift for you… We’re showing love to members by gifting a free Google Nest Mini.” When users tapped on it, the message said, “the offer has expired.”

The message followed: “… Available only to users who are currently paid members of an individual plan, student plan, or family plan (including head-of-household and dependents), of YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium or Google Play Music on December 4, 2019. Users must be active members where their membership is not in a paused state as at the date of redemption. Each promotional code is valid for 1 redemption of Google Nest Mini and will be available on a first come, first served basis, subject to availability. Google reserves the right to modify these terms as needed.”

After some users pointed out the unavailability of the scheme, Google clarified that there was no such offer and the notification was essentially a glitch.

“For a short time, we mistakenly offered a free Google Nest Mini to some YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium members and they were unable to redeem it. We understand this could have been confusing but this promotion is currently not available. This has been a glitch, and we apologize for this,” YouTube support told 9to5Google.

