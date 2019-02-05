YouTube’s Instagram-like Explore feature expands to more devices

YouTube has expanded its ‘Explore’ feature to iPhones, iPads, Android phones, tablets and the web. YouTube’s Explore feature is intended to help users find relevant content recommendations based on their search history for viewing.

YouTube confirmed that the test feature now comes with ‘On the Rise’ recommendations, suggesting content from smaller, up-and-coming creators and has been made available to a “small amount” of testers, TechCrunch reported on Monday.

With this Instagram-like “Explore” feature, YouTube aims to widen recommendations and include diverse topics that its 1.8 billion users may have not encountered otherwise. While YouTube has expanded the experiment’s reach, the company has not yet announced a definitive plan of rolling out the “Explore” tab for all users.

“For now, ‘Explore’ is still considered an experiment and the company is looking to gather more feedback before making a formal decision about the feature’s wider availability,” the report added.

The test was first released in July 2018 to just 1% iPhone users.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 17:49 IST