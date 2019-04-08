YouTube’s latest update: Picture-in-Picture mode rolls out for non-Premium users

Initially limited to only Premium users, YouTube’s picture-in-picture (PiP) mode is now rolling out to non-Premium subscribers outside the US.

YouTube’s PiP mode is currently rolling to non-Premium users in Italy, and is likely to be introduced to other countries gradually.

“The option to turn on PiP mode can be found in Settings & General menu in YouTube’s Android app, but it only works on devices running Android 8.0 Oreo or later versions,” the GSMArena recently reported.

However, according to Google’s support page, non-paying users in the US are being able to benefit from PiP playback with advertisements.

Users who don’t have a YouTube Premium subscription can play a video (non-music one) then exit the app and see if it stops or goes into PiP mode. They can also double check for the setting in the app.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:52 IST