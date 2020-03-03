YouTube’s new update improves subscriptions management, better playback controls

tech

YouTube is adding some new features that will make it easier for users to manage their subscriptions on the application. Another new feature will help users better manage playback.

According to AndroidPolice, the first addition is a scrollable section in the subscription tab. This makes it much easier for users to access their subscribed channels. If you tap on an “all” button, you will get to see videos from all the subscribed channels.

Another improvement is to the Accessibility section. This now has a new toggle which gives users control on how much time playback controls will appear on the display before they’re automatically vanished. YouTube gives options – after three seconds, after five seconds, after five seconds, and after 30 seconds.

These two features are expected to be available soon for all Android users.

The latest update comes days after reports of YouTube planning to compete with Apple, Amazon by offering third-party video subscription services.

“By offering a la carte versions of the traditional television bundle that more people are trying to escape and giving customers a way to pay for the subscriptions they want without having to deal with pesky cable contracts and cancellation fees, Amazon and Apple can control a growing portion of a growing customer base,” reported The Verge last month.