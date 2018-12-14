YouTube’s Rewind 2018 is the most disliked YouTube video ever

Every year Google releases a YouTube video that celebrates top videos, people, music and moments on the platform. The YouTube Rewinds are generally feel-good videos. This year, however, is different. Google’s YouTube Rewind 2018 has become the most ‘disliked’ video in the history of the platform.

Google’s YouTube Rewind 2018 features celebrities like Will Smith, John Oliver, Ninja, Trevor Noah, and popular blogger Marques Brownlee among others. Shortly after the video went live on the network, people started criticising it for not featuring the top moments.

Brownlee in a series of tweets explained why the video was getting negative criticism.

The problem with Youtube Rewind 2018 is youtube is so disconnected with its community it’s trying to project a idea of what it "should" and not what it actually is. — 𝖊𝖒𝖔 𝖒𝖔𝖒 (@YasmineSumman) December 14, 2018

“The “problem” with YouTube Rewind is pretty simple, actually - the delta between what creators/audiences expect and what YouTube wants to show has never been more clear,” he said.

Washington Post in its report pointed out that YouTube’s Rewind is supposed to celebrate top moments on the network in the year. For instance, YouTube’s Rewind video for 2012 featured Psy’s “Gangnam Style” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

But Google’s approach to the platform may have changed over the years as its focus has shifted towards monetising the application. YouTube now faces competition from Facebook’s Watch and Instagram’s IGTV, two new platforms aggressively chasing internet influencers around the world.

Daaaaaaamn, I can now say I appear in the second-most disliked YouTube video of all time 😬 pic.twitter.com/sTPGx5YRY9 — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 10, 2018

“Creators want YouTube Rewind to be a celebration of YouTubers and the biggest/best stuff on the platform that year. YouTube wants Rewind to be a couple minutes they can show to advertisers and say “look at all the great stuff over here that you want to spend your dollars on!” Brownlee said, hinting at YouTube’s growing ‘corporate’ approach to the video sharing network.

Google’s YouTube Rewind 2018 has also beaten Justin Bieber’s “Baby” for the most disliked video on YouTube. According to YouTube’s own analytics platform, Baby had about 9 million dislikes whereas Rewind has already crossed 11 million mark.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 09:49 IST