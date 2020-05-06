YouTube to host virtual graduation ceremony featuring the Obamas, Sundar Pichai, BTS and more

tech

Many physical events have moved online due to the Covid-19 pandemic. One that is getting star treatment is graduation ceremonies for the ‘Class of 2020’. YouTube is the latest to host and it’s got a lineup featuring some of the biggest names like the Obamas, Sundar Pichai and Malala Yousafzai.

YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” is scheduled to take place on June 7 at 12:30 am IST. Interested users can follow this link to catch the graduation event live and also set a reminder for the same. YouTube describes the ceremony as “a virtual commencement celebration bringing together inspirational leaders, celebrities, and YouTube creators to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities”.

The lineup features former US president Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, former US secretary of defense Robert M. Gates, former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, Malala Yousafzai, Google and Alphabet chief Sundar Pichai and K-Pop stars BTS.

The virtual graduation event will also have appearances from asapSCIENCE, Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, The Try Guys, Zendaya, Mr Kate, Dude Perfect, Jackie Aina, and Zane Hijazi.

YouTube’s event comes shortly after Facebook announced its own graduation event for high school and college students in the US. It will feature photos and videos of the class of 2020 as well as messages from the heads of the educational institutions. Facebook’s star-studded lineup has celebrities like Oprah Winfrey. Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X, Simone Biles who will give commencement speeches. Miley Cyrus will also perform her hit song, ‘The Climb’.