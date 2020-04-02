YouTube to launch TikTok-like feature ‘Shorts’ later this year

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 13:01 IST

YouTube is reportedly working on launching a TikTok-like feature within its mobile app. Dubbed ‘Shorts’ this feature will let creators make short videos like TikTok. YouTube Shorts is expected to debut by the end of this year.

For YouTube Shorts, the Google-owned company will allow creators to use YouTube’s licensed music and songs, according to a report by The Information (via 9to5Google). YouTube Shorts is also said to be available in a new feed on the YouTube app. While the report states that the videos will be brief, the exact duration hasn’t been specified. For context, TikTok allows 15-second and 60-second videos on its app.

YouTube Shorts will be available on the mobile app for Android and iOS. There’s no mention of YouTube releasing it for the desktop app as yet. This would be a major move for YouTube, a platform which specifically caters to long-form videos. The Information even regards this as “the most serious effort” to compete with TikTok. Facebook also launched its TikTok-rival app Lasso but the app hasn’t really taken off. Lasso is also reportedly going to launch this summer in India, one of the biggest growing markets for TikTok.

This is however not the first inspired feature YouTube is introducing. YouTube launched its Instagram and Snapchat-like Stories format back in 2018. YouTube creators with over 10,000 subscribers can upload Stories. But YouTube Stories last for a week unlike Instagram and Snapchat which expire in 24 hours.