YouTube to pay FTC fine in millions over kids’ data privacy breach

YouTube was reportedly being investigated by the FTC over violation of breaching kids’ data privacy.

tech Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:19 IST
Associated Press
San Francisco
In this file photo taken on June 28, 2013 a webcam is positioned in front of YouTube's logo in Paris. - Millions of children regularly use YouTube to watch video game tutorials, television shows and even to watch random people unbox new toys. But consumer and child protection groups are worried that the Google-owned video service is collecting data on young users at the same time, and failing to shield them from inappropriate content.These organizations argue that Google needs to make big changes, including putting all child-directed videos in its separate YouTube Kids app to comply with laws in the United States and elsewhere. (AFP)

Google is expected to pay a multimillion dollar penalty from the Federal Trade Commission over its handling of kids’ information on its popular video site YouTube.

That’s according to a Washington Post report that Google has reached a settlement with the agency. The FTC was reportedly investigating YouTube for violating a federal law designed to protect kids and their data online.

Concerns have been raised about how YouTube collects minors’ information and also about comments from pedophiles that have plagued the site. YouTube suspended comments on videos featuring kids earlier this year after the inappropriate comments were discovered.

Representatives from Google and the FTC declined to comment on the Post report.

 

