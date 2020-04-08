e-paper
YouTube TV for Android gets dark mode support

YouTube TV for Android gets dark mode support

Users can head to the Google Play Store and download version 4.14.3 on their smartphones to enable dark mode within the app on their Android smartphones.

Apr 08, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The YouTube TV app for iOS, however, is yet to get this feature.(LiveMint)
         

Google introduced dark mode on its mobile platform with the launch of Android 10 last year. However, the company’s YouTube TV on Web supported the feature long before that. The feature was first introduced on YouTube TV for Web back in September 2018. Now, nearly one-and-a-half-years later this feature is finally making its way to the Android app.

According to a report by 9To5 Google, Google has started rolling out dark mode to its YouTube TV for Android app. The YouTube TV app for iOS, however, is yet to get this feature.

Coming to the Android phones, the newly rolled out feature depends on your phone’s default settings. This means that YouTube TV users will have to enable the dark theme on their phones to be able to use this feature in the YouTube TV for Android app. Other than that, there is no manual way to toggle this feature on or off.

As far as the feature itself is concerned, YouTube TV for Android opts for a dark grey background that is similar to the dark mode available in the main app. It has hints of red that accentuate the logo and the progression of a video as it plays among other things.

As mentioned before, Google has started rolling out this new feature to its Android app. Users can head to the Google Play Store and download version 4.14.3 on their smartphones to enable dark mode within the app on their Android smartphones.

