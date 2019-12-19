YouTube users, here are some easy hacks to make your experience with app better

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 16:18 IST

It is no secret that slow loading or buffering while watching a video on YouTube is more than annoying. At times, users get error notification before watching a video or face other issue. Many would not know that there are some easy workarounds to resolve these issues on YouTube. Whether you are connected to Wi-Fi or using mobile network, these hacks can be used to get the YouTube videos back on track.

Before, opting to try for any trick, the user should ensure that they are using YouTube’s latest version, in order to be sure that there are no bugs that are interrupting the video.

Clear cache

If browser’s cache is too full, it is possible that the user will face issues while watching the video due to loading issues. This can be done by desktop, Android and iOS users.

Users need to follow these steps:

For computer:

• Open browser

• Click on three dots on top right corner

• Select More tools

• From the drop down choose clear browsing data

• Select a time range of clearing data or choose all time to delete everything

• Ensure to tick mark on boxes next to Cookies and site data and Cached images and files

• Tap clear data

For Android mobile:

• Open browser

• Click on three dots on top right corner

• Select History

• Choose ‘Clear browsing data’

• Ensure to tick mark on boxes next to Browsing History, Cookies and site data and Cached images and files

• Tap clear data

For iOS mobile:

• Go to settings app on phone

• Scroll down to the option ‘Safari’, tap on it

• Scroll down to the option which says ‘clear history and website data’

• Tap on it, choose ‘Clear History and Data’

2. Stats for Nerds

This is a tool by YouTube to give users an insight of their connection speed, buffer health and network activity while they are streaming videos. The tool does not directly help in playing the video smoothly, but can most certainly help in figuring out the issue.

This feature is available for all users, including desktop, android and iOS.

For desktop:

• Right click on the video that is playing.

• Select ‘Stats for Nerds’ from the dropdown menu

• A Stats for nerds window will pop up in the top left corner of the video window, wherein the user can see connection speed, network activity and buffer health.

For Android users:

• Go to YouTube

• Click on account icon on top right corner

• Go to Settings, after which choose General

• Enable ‘Stats for Nerd’ option

• Select a video to watch, and tap the three stacked dots menu.

• Tap Stats for nerds. The stats will appear in the middle of the screen. The box can be moved anywhere on the screen.

For iOS users:

• Go to YouTube

• Click on account icon on top right corner

• Go to Settings

• Enable ‘Stats for Nerd’ option

• Select a video to watch, and tap the three stacked dots menu.

• Tap Stats for nerds. The stats will appear in the middle of the screen. The box can be moved anywhere on the screen.

3. Change video quality

Once the user is aware of the connection speed, he or she can ensure it matches up to YouTube’s recommended sustained speed for acceptable video playback. Like, if the video is playing at 720p, it needs to have at least 2.5 Mbps of speed. If it is anything less, the user should switch to a lower resolution, which may help in smoother run of the video. The feature is available for desktops and mobiles

For desktop:

• Play video on YouTube

• In the bottom panel of the player there is a settings icon on the right side, click on it

• Select ‘quality’ from the drop down menu

• Choose quality which is most compatible with Internet speed

For mobile:

• Play video on YouTube app

• Tap on three dots at the top right corner

• Tap on the Quality option from the drop down menu

• Choose quality which is most compatible with Internet speed