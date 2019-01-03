Zebronics S350 to JXL S10 Mini, here are top audio products under Rs 3,000

There has always been big demand for affordable music and audio gadgets. Over the years, these devices have become more affordable without losing quality. While the likes of JBL and Sony have dominated the premium audio tech space, companies like Zebronics and Mivi have been offering quality affordable music devices.

Apart from speakers and headphones, there are several other devices that every audio enthusiast must have. Currently, Snapdeal, Flipkart and Amazon are offering big discounts on audio gadgets including Bluetooth speakers, earphones, karaoke microphones etc. Here is a complete buyer’s guide for a full listing of music gadgets under Rs 3,000.

E&I Provoice Microphone Pop Filter

The E&I Provoice microphone pop filter comes with 360-degree flexible gooseneck holder which is convenient and economical solution to help get your best vocal recordings. The device is designed to remove or eliminate the popping sounds and make your vocal recording more clear and soulful.

E&I Provoice Microphone pop filter is available on Snapdeal at Rs 462 after a discount from its original price of Rs. 2,050.

Zebronics S350 - SOUL Portable Laptop/Desktop Speaker

A perfect PC setup is incomplete without a suitable set of speakers. Zebronics S350 is a multimedia speaker with 20.5 cms height and 9.5 cms width. The two satellite speakers easily connect to your laptop or desktop via the connecting wire and comes with 10 days replacement and 1 year domestic warranty.

Zebronics S350 - SOUL Portable is available on Flipkart at Rs 419 after a discount from its original price of Rs 499.

Movile Fone Q7 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone

For all those who are passionate about singing, anchoring and moderating events, interviews etc., Movile Fone Q7 portable Bluetooth wireless karaoke microphone is the best deal. The bluetooth wireless karaoke microphone is equipped with 2600Mah battery and can work independently without extra connection for up to 8 hours. The device is highly compatible with IOS and android smartphone.

Movile Fone Q7 Portable Bluetooth Wireless Karaoke Microphone is available on Snapdeal at Rs 539 after a discount from its original price of Rs 999.

JXL S10 Mini Bluetooth Speaker Multicolored Bluetooth Speaker music player

With a perfect blend of colors, Portable mini multicolor Bluetooth speaker is a beautiful accessory to be added to your music gadgets list. Compatible with all models and versions of the specified brand Play the audio through Bluetooth Version V3.0. The mini speakers give excellent audio output while you are enjoying movies/music in your comfort.

JXL S10 Mini Bluetooth Speaker is available on Amazon at Rs 229.

Mezire U-Shape 3.5mm Stereo Plug To Mic Headphone Splitter

The 3.5mm Audio Jack to Headphone Microphone Splitter is compatible with all mobile phones, laptops, tablets and any mobile devices with a combo headphone. Mezire U-Shape 3.5mm Stereo Plug To Mic Headphone Splitter is available on Flipkart at Rs 199.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 18:47 IST