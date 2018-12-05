Zomato acquires Lucknow-based startup TechEagle for drone-based food delivery in India

Zomato on Wednesday said it has acquired Lucknow-based startup TechEagle Innovations, for an undisclosed amount, to carve a path toward drone-based food delivery in India.

TechEagle Innovations which is a Lucknow-based startup works exclusively on drones The startup will help in creating a hub-to-hub delivery network powered by hybrid multi-rotor drones, Zomato said in a statement. The company, however, did not share any financial details of the acquisition.

Commenting on the development, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said, “We are currently at the early stage of aerial innovations and are taking baby steps towards building a tomorrow wherein users can expect a drone to deliver the food they ordered online.

We believe that robots powering the last mile delivery is an inevitable part of the future and hence is going to be a significant area of investment for us, Goyal said.

Food delivery business currently contributes about 65% to the overall revenue of the company, Zomato said. The company has over 75,000 restaurant partners offering food delivery services across 100 cities in India.

