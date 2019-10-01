e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Zomato registers 225% surge in revenue in first half of 2019

Zomato says the number of restaurant listings globally on the app has grown from 1.2 million in September 2018 to 1.5 million in September 2019.

tech Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Zomato
Zomato(Zomato )
         

Online food delivery platform Zomato on Tuesday said its revenue for the first half of the financial year 2019-20 saw a massive three-fold jump - from $63 million in the same period in 2018-2019 to $205 million this time.

Zomato said that its monthly burn rate was down to 60 per cent of what it was six months ago.

“We achieved tremendous results in optimising our costs, without affecting new product launches or innovation,” the company said in a statement.

Zomato is now present in over 500 cities across the country.

“Our order volumes in top 15 cities have doubled in the last 12 months; while the remaining cities already contribute 35 per cent to our order volumes,’ said the company, adding that it is currently working with over 200,000 delivery partners.

From the total cyclist fleet of 23,000, the company has most number of cyclist fleet -- 6,100 -- for delivery in Delhi and the average delivery time is 25.7 minutes.

The number of restaurant listings globally on Zomato has grown from 1.2 million in September 2018 to 1.5 million in September 2019.

“On table reservations, we’ve grown from 800,000 booked covers in January 2019 to 1.3 million booked covers in September 2019 - organically and with zero investment,” the company announced.

The company said its food@work business is growing well, and some very large accounts are slated to go live soon.

“We are already doing nearly 3 million orders a month for food@work,” said Zomato.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 20:29 IST

tags
top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech