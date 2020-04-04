Zomato starts delivering groceries in Delhi, Punjab and Kerala

tech

Zomato has started delivering groceries in Delhi, Kerala and Punjab. The new service from the online food ordering and delivery app comes at a time when there’s a nationwide lockdown and demand for essential services is at an all time high.

Zomato’s grocery delivering service was first announced by politician Shashi Tharoor. In a tweet, Tharoor said that Zomato has partnered with SupplyCo. Operations to deliver groceries in Kochi, Trivandrum, Kottayam and Thrissur. This is available in Delhi and Punjab as well, YourStory reported.

In Delhi, there are only a handful of stores delivering depending on your location. For example, in KG Marg there’s one Haryana Store delivering groceries, while RK Puram has three stores. The maximum weight for grocery delivery is 12 kg per order. As for minimum delivery, the order has to reach Rs 300. Rest of the delivery process remains the same as it has been on Zomato. Users can pay via UPI, debit or credit cards, netbanking and payment apps.

Zomato currently offers a handful of stores for its grocery delivery. ( Zomato/Screenshot )

Zomato hasn’t officially announced the launch of its grocery deliveries although it has already started. The company has denied commenting on the launch too.

Other than groceries, Zomato’s normal food ordering and delivery services have been running ever since the lockdown was initiated. It also started contactless deliveries, daily temperature checks, and hand wash stations for riders. Zomato also says that the restaurant kitchens have been santised as per WHO advisory.

Zomato also launched a ‘Rider Relief Fund’ where people can contribute monetary help to its riders. Zomato is also offering its ‘Gold’ membership with one year free for users who subscribe now. The subscription amount of Rs 1,200 will go into helping the restaurant workers.